Austin Fire Department chief's motorcycle stolen on 9/11

Chief Joel Baker is offering a personal reward of $1,000 for anyone who can help locate the motorcycle.

AUSTIN, Texas — The chief of the Austin Fire Department is hoping the public can help him find his motorcycle after it was stolen on Friday, Sept. 11.

Chief Joel Baker is offering a personal reward of $1,000 for anyone who can help him locate his 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra. The silver and black bike with chrome wheels was stolen just after midnight on Friday out of the parking garage in Baker's building off of Rainey Street.

"From the 'adding insult to injury' file ... It’s bad enough when your motorcycle gets stolen. But when you’re the fire chief and said motorcycle gets stolen on 9/11, well, it’s just too much," AFD wrote on Facebook.

The individuals responsible for stealing the motorcycle can be seen in the security video and images below: