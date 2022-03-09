Fire at South Austin car lot under control, cause under investigation, AFD says

The car lot is located near Chaparral Road. The AFD said the building and at least two vehicles were a total loss.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews said Wednesday a fire at a car lot located in South Austin was "under control."

According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the fire broke out in a storage building at the auto lot. Firefighters said the fire was "fully involved" when they arrived. After getting the fire under control, the AFD said the building and at least two vehicles were a total loss.

The fire, which was reported at around 11:45 a.m., was located at 6940 S. Interstate 35. According to Google Maps, the address is near Chaparral Road and Long Motors South, a used car dealer.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the AFD.

Fire is under control. Building and at least 2 vehicles are total loss. Cause under investigation. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/O3WPORvsLy — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 9, 2022