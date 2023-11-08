The Austin Fire Department responded to 7 incidents in 24 hours

The smaller fires are in addition to the three major fires that have burned across Central Texas this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the past 24 hours, Austin firefighters have responded to at least seven different incidents across Travis County and as far south as Buda. Several brush fires and a few house fires made up the busy day for the Austin Fire Department.

Here's a rundown of the incidents.

Firefighters made quick work of a fire burning off Cameron Road in North Austin Thursday morning. It only grew to one acre and didn't threaten any buildings.

Firefighters say a brush fire in the McKinney Falls area was started by a lawnmower. It only grew to half an acre, and Travis County Fire Rescue was at the scene to help put it out.

A brush fire at Decker Lane and Hog Eye Road initially broke out on Wednesday, but fire crews were still on the scene throughout the day on Thursday, watching for hot spots.

AFD crews, @TC_Fire_Rescue and Travis County STARFlight on scene of a 2-alarm brush fire at Decker Lake/ Hog Eye Rd. Approx. 100 acres, 60% contained. Two vacant structures involved. Avoid the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/RhUvNltY8y — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 10, 2023

Further south in the Mustang Ridge area, Austin and Travis County firefighters responded to another brush fire near US 183 and State Highway 21 Thursday afternoon. That fire grew to five acres before crews got it under control.

A deck caught on fire in the Rosedale neighborhood Thursday evening. Firefighters say they were able to contain it before it spread to the rest of the home.

But a home off Maple Leaf Drive in the Windsor Park neighborhood wasn't as lucky. Both the deck and the attic caught fire, causing heat and smoke damage throughout the home. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Finally, a guest house caught fire in the Rollingwood neighborhood. The Austin Fire Department is describing this one as a "small exterior fire" that was extinguished at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

These smaller fires are all in addition to the three major fires that have burned across Central Texas this week, all of which firefighters now have 100% contained.

Crews are still keeping an eye on the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park. It burned 37 acres and caused damage to a nearby apartment complex.

The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County started burning near San Marcos last Saturday. It grew to 400 acres before it was contained and burned down one home.

Finally, the 68-acre Hog Eye Fire that started burning in eastern Travis County Wednesday night is now 100% contained. Crews were doing periodic patrols Friday morning to check for any additional smoking areas.