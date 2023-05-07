Firefighters investigating if firework caused South Austin field fire

The fire occurred near Mabel Davis District Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is working to determine if a firework sparked a fire in a South Austin field.

AFD said the fire happened on Parker Lane, near Mabel Davis District Park and the intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 71. Video of the fire showed flames that were three to four feet high.

AFD said a 911 caller reported that he saw a firework land right before the fire started. However, AFD has not confirmed if a firework was definitely the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. No one was injured, and no damages were reported.

No additional information is available at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube