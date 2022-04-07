x
Local boat owner leads all-female captained charters

Caroline Crockett grew up on Lake Austin. Now she runs all-female captained charters and offers boat and wake surfing lessons.

AUSTIN, Texas — Born and raised in Austin, Caroline Crockett always loved being near the water.

As a big fan of all the beautiful lakes and attractions throughout Central Texas, Crockett decided to do something that had never been done before in Austin. Now she runs an all-female captained charter and offers women’s boating lessons and wake surfing lessons on Lake Travis. 

Crockett even hosts "Ladies Nights" for women-only lessons once a month. She said it's a great way for women to learn fun watersports and enjoy the lake together. 

Boats can be rented through GetMyBoat, a boat rental platform with a mobile app in Austin. The app is even sometimes considered to be the "Airbnb of boats." The mission is to make the joys of boating more affordable and accessible.

Boat rentals are available on all of the top boating lakes around Austin, from Lake Travis to Lake Austin to Canyon Lake, Belton Lake and more. 

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Crockett said boat etiquette is always something to keep in mind while out on the lakes. This includes watching your speed, being courteous of how close your boat is to others and being respectful.

The Austin Police Department Lake Patrol Unit will be out enforcing the City ordinance prohibiting the use and operation of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and other similar devices on Lake Austin. This enforcement began at sunset on Sunday and ends at sunrise on Tuesday.

