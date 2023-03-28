Austin FC, Q2 announce start of "Dream Starter" entrepreneurship event

The winner of the third annual event will be honored at halftime of Austin FC's June 3 game against Real Salt Lake.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC and Q2 Holdings Inc. have announced the start of the 2023 Austin FC Dream Starter Competition, an Austin-based nonprofit whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with DivInc, will be the third annual initiative that invites Austin-area entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups to apply and compete for $100,000 in “Dream Starter” funds to accelerate their entrepreneurial venture.

“We’re excited to work with Q2 and DivInc once again for this amazing initiative,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane.

“It’s very important that our Club plays a role in fostering the diverse, entrepreneurial spirit that is such an important part of Austin’s identity as a city, and the Dream Starter competition is the perfect way to do so.”

From the initial applicant group, five finalists will be notified on May 9 of their selection to participate in a Pitch Contest on May 22 at Q2 Stadium. Each finalist’s presentation will be evaluated by a diverse group of representatives from Austin FC, Q2 Holdings Inc., DivInc and other executives from the Austin entrepreneurial community.

The Austin FC Dream Starter Competition winner will be honored with a check presentation during halftime at the Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake match on June 3.

The online application is now open to eligible entities and will close on Friday, April 21, with the winning venture slated to be announced on Tuesday, May 23.