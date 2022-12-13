Austin FC teams up with H-E-B to provide free groceries to families

The event helps people get some financial relief during the holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a holiday miracle for some families shopping at a local H-E-B on Tuesday evening.

Some Austin FC players, along with H-E-B executives, surprised some lucky customers by buying their entire cart of groceries. The "Surprise and Delight" event is part of Austin FC's Season of Giving presented by H-E-B. The event helps people get some financial relief during the holiday season.

An Austin FC player, along with president Andy Loughnane, sporting director Claudio Reyna and head coach Josh Wolff participated at the H-E-B store located at 9414 N. Lamar Boulevard.

"When we can now come in and take some of that burden off of them, you can see the relief and appreciation and it's really rewarding. It's really rewarding as a person and as part of an organization," said Wolff.

Wolff also said that customers were caught off guard at first until they realized what was going on, then they were grateful for the help.