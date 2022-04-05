Austin FC fans go silent at match in support of domestic abuse victims and survivors

At the 10-minute mark, Austin FC fans went silent in support of domestic abuse victims and survivors.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday during the Austin FC home match against LA Galaxy, Austin FC fans went silent during the game in support of domestic abuse victims and survivors.

That happened at the 10-minute mark. KVUE's Tyler Feldman said the silence lasted for more than five minutes.

Austin fans also showed up with signs calling for an end to domestic violence. One sign read "Stop domestic violence," while others displayed phone numbers or websites where survivors could get assistance.

The display comes just days after Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez was allowed to play again following an investigation into possible "off-field misconduct."

Domínguez was suspended in April after Austin FC initiated a League and law enforcement investigation into a report of a domestic dispute between him and his partner.

Previously, sources told ESPN that MLS was investigating possible verbal and emotional abuse from Domínguez toward his ex-partner. This report also claimed that the Austin Police Department (APD) visited the alleged victim's residence back on April 8, asking Domínguez to stay away. No charges were filed, no arrest was made and there is currently no open criminal investigation.

With the MLS and APD investigation concluded, Domínguez is considered eligible to return to team activities subject to his participation in league-mandated counseling, Austin FC said. Family counseling services and resources will be made available in collaboration with MLS's substance and behavioral health program.

Domínguez missed five games during the league's investigation. Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff said Domínguez will rejoin the team in training next week, but did not say when he would be put back on the field.

LA Galaxy won the Mother's Day match with a score of 1-0.

