Austin FC, Q2 host blood drive at Q2 Stadium

The soccer team and software company are working with WeAreBlood for the event today.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC and digital banking software company Q2 are hosting a mobile blood drive at Q2 Stadium today in an effort to address a decrease in blood donations in recent weeks.

The two are teaming up with WeAreBlood, the blood provider for 10 counties in Central Texas, for the drive.

Donors at the Oct. 20 event will get an exclusive T-shirt and a tour of the stadium. Although donation appointments are already full, those interested in donating can make an appointment online or call WeAreBlood at 512-206-1266.

According to the blood provider, the entire process takes about 45 minutes to an hour but the actual donation period lasts between 15 and 35 minutes. The donation is then sent to local hospitals to help patients. WeAreBlood said they need at least 200 donations a day to keep up with the local demand for blood.