Austin FC goalkeeper teams up with The Laundry Project

Here's how you can help out!

AUSTIN, Texas — In soccer, the term "clean sheet" means to not give up a goal. It's something Austin FC goalkeeper, Brad Stuver strives for every game.

Off the pitch, Stuver and his wife, Ashley, are rallying together with the community to provide clean sheets and clean laundry to those in need.

The Stuvers have teamed up with an organization called The Laundry Project in the past cities they've lived in, and they are doing the same here in Austin. The Laundry Project assists lower-income families with meeting their need of washing clothes and linens. Laundry fees are paid while volunteers assist with the services.

Stuver spoke to KVUE about why this cause means so much to him and his wife.

"After being involved in the project and hearing about people budgeting for the month and sometimes the clean clothes budget falls off and you can't have clean clothes to go to school, you can't have clean clothes to go to a job interview," he said. "It's one of those things where it really struck us, where we've taken the ability to have clean clothes for granted. This is something that we can do to help those, that it's not just a luxury, it's a necessity."

If you'd like to help the cause, there are a few ways.

You can donate financially here.

You can also donate needed items at Hopsquad Brewing, Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

Here's a list of items needed:

Detergent pods, preferably unscented

Fabric softener

Bleach

Dryer sheets

Laundry baskets or bags

1-gallon resealable bags

Coloring books and crayons for kids

Disposable masks