Austin FC donates $3.5 million to Foundation Communities to support affordable housing

The gift will be directed toward the group’s Juniper Creek development in the city’s north side.

AUSTIN, Texas — Foundation Communities is getting a boost from Austin FC through $3.5 million in funding for the organization’s efforts to build affordable housing units.

That money is expected to go toward a housing project called Juniper Creek slated to break ground next year. That development will be located adjacent to the 88-unit Laurel Creek units which opened this past week roughly one mile away from Austin FCs Q2 stadium.

“Austin FC had the privilege of working alongside Foundation Communities in 2019 when we supported the Waterloo Terrace affordable housing development that has since been completed near Q2 Stadium,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane.

In 2018 while the debate was taking place on whether or not to allow professional soccer to come to Austin, city leaders finally agreed to approve Austin FCs creation with the caveat that the sport club’s leadership will work with local housing partners to help provide affordable units. The move to donate the $3.5 million to Foundation Communities, according to Austin FC leadership, now satisfies the soccer club’s Lease and Development agreement with the city to help provide more affordable housing.

A huge moment from the Laurel Creek Ribbon Cutting came from @AustinFC Owner and CEO Anthony Precourt. In 2019, the soccer team donated $500,000 for Waterloo Terrace. They're doing much more to help us build Juniper Creek Apts. Thank you so much for being a great part of Austin. pic.twitter.com/ODRDHYpbam — Foundation Communities (@foundcom) March 31, 2022

According to numbers from an advisory, the Juniper Creek development is set to have 135 affordable units once it’s done.

“As a result of our partnership’s initial success, we are honored to continue working with Foundation Communities to further support their ongoing mission of building more affordable housing units in Austin,” said Loughnane.