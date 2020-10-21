x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

One dead in crash near Lake Travis, EMS officials say

The crash happened on FM 620 near Mansfield Dam, according to ATCEMS.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after a crash near Mansfield Dam at Lake Travis, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). 

ATCEMS said it responded to the crash, located at 4221 N. FM 620, at approximately 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports indicated that an adult was pinned in their vehicle and there were multiple vehicles involved. ATCEMS said the pinned-in adult was extricated from the vehicle and medics administered CPR to the patient. 

ATCEMS tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the patient had been pronounced dead at the scene.

ATCEMS said to expect traffic closures and advised the public to avoid the area, if possible.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

H-E-B employees across Texas getting a $500 bonus

Photographer sues Bevo XV's owners over Sugar Bowl pre-game surge

Texas Longhorns band will not attend Baylor game, play 'The Eyes of Texas' due to lack of 'necessary instrumentation'