Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Austin crash

The incident was Austin's first fatal crash of 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash in Central Austin on Saturday morning.

Police said Khairullah Danish, 41, was driving eastbound on E. 38 1/2 St. in a black, 2009 Toyota Corolla when he came to a traffic signal flashing red in all directions around 1:15 a.m.

Danish came to a complete stop and began proceeding through the intersection when he was struck by Christian Ramos, according to police. Ramos, 24, was driving a gray 2013 Mazda CX-9 and allegedly failed to yield at the intersection.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics attempted life-saving measures, but Danish was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, investigators said Ramos was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, with a bond set at $100,000.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police at 512-974-4424.

This was Austin’s first fatal crash of 2021. At this time in 2020, there were three traffic fatalities.