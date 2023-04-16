Austin Fashion Week struts into spring celebrating 15 years

CEO of Fashion by Texas and creator of Austin Fashion Week, Matt Swinney shares what attendees can expect at this year's spring fashion shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the most stylish events in Central Texas, Austin Fashion Week is celebrating its 15th year in business.

Happening at The Domain from April 21 through April 23, Austin Fashion Week emphasizes independent and emerging brands through runway shows and pop up shops. It also especially focus on brands interested in selling direct to consumer.

Austin Fashion Week is the 4th largest fashion week concept in the United States.

CEO of Fashion by Texas and creator of Austin Fashion Week, Matt Swinney says fashion has come a long way since the event was first created. It's a time for local and up-and-coming designers to showcase their hard work and get their name out into the community.

Organizers say they're committed to having the most diverse series of shows as possible with all different races, shapes, sizes and ages.

Austin Fashion Week occurs twice per year in the Spring and Fall. Approximately 50 runway designers will be featured each season along with 10-15 pop up brands.

Most shows occur at The Domain, where runways shut down the street between Lucchese and Macy’s.

Going into year 15, Austin Fashion Week will bring plenty of new surprises in conjunction with its traditional three-day seasonal events in the Spring and Fall at the Domain.

Tickets are available to purchase. Austin Fashion Week is currently accepting applications for designers for their fall 2023 shows.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram