AUSTIN, Texas — Good Morning America is running a contest that will send one deserving family to Walt Disney World Resort for a week-long vacation.

The Kinvig family from Austin was nominated for the contest by Generation SERVE, an organization that aims to engage children in volunteerism, because of the family's dedication to volunteering and giving back to their community.

The Kinvig's started volunteering at Generation SERVE in 2010, and over the years have volunteered 750 hours in Central Texas. Their volunteer activities ranged anywhere from training therapy dogs with The Dog Alliance to bundling diapers for the Austin Diaper Bank.

Heather and Chris Kinvig have intentionally been integrating community service into their home-schooled children's education. Their daughters, Jewel and Avery, seem to have taken these lessons to heart.

For her eighth birthday, Jewel celebrated at Partnerships for Children's "Rainbow Room," and accepted donations for youth in foster care instead of getting presents. Avery chose to spend her fifth birthday stocking the shelves at El Buen Samaritano's food pantry.

In 2017, the sisters organized a Halloween-themed food drive when they noticed the shelves at El Buen were looking bare. During the drive, the girls collected 75 pounds of food.

The top five finalists of the contest will be featured on GMA from Oct. 7 through 11, and the winning family will be chosen through a nationwide vote. The organization that nominated the winning family will also receive a $10,000 grant.

