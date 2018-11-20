AUSTIN — Austin police stated they couldn't release any further details on the status of a man that went missing on Rainey Street early Monday morning, but as of Wednesday they don't suspect foul play.

Police gave an update on the search Wednesday afternoon.

Police gave an update on the search Wednesday afternoon.

The family of a missing 25-year-old Austin man is desperate to find him.

According to Austin police, Martin Gutierrez was last seen on Rainey Street early Monday morning.

"I knew when he didn't come home, something's wrong. This kid's not like that," Martin's older brother, Mitchell Gutierrez, told KVUE. "This isn't him. He has a set routine. He goes to work. He goes work out. We eat. We're a victim of routine."

PHOTOS: Austin man missing

On Wednesday, KVUE's Leslie Adami reported that ground and aerial search efforts are underway to find the man.

#HappeningNow - ground and aerial search efforts are underway for 25-year-old Martin Gutierrez who was last seen Rainey Street early Monday a.m.



If you know something: SAY something.



If you have info. that could help, contact 9-1-1 or the Missing Persons Unit: 512-974-5250 pic.twitter.com/7bn8YyX5XM — Leslie Adami (@LeslieAdami) November 21, 2018

Martin and his friends went out for drinks Sunday night after having dinner with Mitchell, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend's family at Cover 3 on West 6th Street.

"We decided to go to bed after that. We all worked in the morning and we were getting ready to leave," Mitchell said. "My brother and some other friends decided to go to Rainey Street that night."

Martin's friends told Mitchell they last visited a bar called The Alibi before heading home.

"The last call that was made on his phone was, according to his phone records, at 1:27 a.m., calling for a ride," he said. "That's the last I heard about him or him being safe."

When Mitchell woke up Monday morning, he didn't find Martin in his room.

"He didn't make it. I called him, texted, everything. No response. Went straight to voicemail," he said.

Since then, Mitchell has contacted local hospital and law enforcement agencies to find out where Martin is, but he hasn't had any luck.

"I'm afraid someone hurt him. I'm afraid someone took him. I'm afraid that he's in some hospital with a breathing tube somewhere, and I can't find him or take care of him," Mitchell said, holding back tears. "You know, that's what I do. I'm a nurse practitioner. I should be taking care of him if he's hurt."

He hopes someone will recognize Martin and come forward with information that can help police find him.

"I just hope he's safe somewhere and that someone would just let him be. He won't hurt anything, I swear," Mitchell said.

Police described Gutierrez as a Hispanic man who is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Gutierrez was last seen wearing a black Patagonia jacket, a light green shirt, dark blue jeans and grey shoes.

If you have any information regarding locating Gutierrez, call 9-1-1 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

