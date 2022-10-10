Austin family among 450 homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude

It's all for a good cause – children's cancer research.

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family is hoping its over-the-top Halloween display can do more good than evil this holiday season.

Michelle Kordinak told KVUE that, this year, they have chosen to deck out their home with spooky skeletons as part of "Skeletons for St. Jude," a nationwide fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The goal is to raise as much money as possible to get sick children well and out of the hospital so that they too can enjoy these displays.

"The fundraiser originated in Holly Springs, North Carolina, in 2020 with the Robertson family placing a St. Jude fundraising sign in their yard after a local TV station aired their skeleton Halloween display," wrote event organizers in a press release. "After generating $8,200, in a few short weeks, and meeting several families impacted by childhood cancer, the Robertsons were moved to turn the fundraiser into an annual event."

The campaign went nationwide last year, with more than 400 homes participating across the U.S.in 45 states. That year, they earned around $152,000 with 2,000 donors, including a $45,000 donation from The Home Depot.

This year, Skeletons for St. Jude hopes to raise more than $250,000.

Those interested in participating are asked to join the Skeletons for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Facebook group.

You can visit the Kordinaks' display at 11305 Pompey Court in Austin. Signs will be placed in the yard with instructions on how to donate.

