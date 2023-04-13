City of Austin expanding trails with $8-million Austin to Manor Project

Phase II of development is underway, with the trail slated to run nearly three miles long.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is expanding its renowned outdoor trails.

Currently, the city has the Phase I of the Austin to Manor Project complete, which runs from 2.5 miles from Daffan Lane to Lindell Lane. The City of Austin is now working on Phase II.

The trail will be 12 feet in width of cement trail for cyclists, runners, and anyone who loves the outdoors. It will be nearly three miles long going from Lindell Lane by Lester Field to Ben E Fisher Park in Manor, making the entire project more than 5 miles connecting Austin to Manor.



The nearly 8-million-dollar part of this project is funded through a mobility bond. Ann DeSanctis, the project coordinator with the city of Austin Urban Trails program, says the project is about connecting trials and parks in the area while people get to enjoy the outdoors.

"Healthy lifestyle and active living Austinites love to do that. I am sure Manorits do as well, and um so this will allow folks from both places to connect to one another and did it in a healthy way," said DeSanctis.

Amanda Jones is an avid cyclist. She rides about 20 miles a day on Austin's trails and is excited a new trail is coming.

"I am super stoked. I hate riding my bike where there are cars, that’s why I always ride the trail, so excited that it goes even longer that's protected," said Jones.

Constructed is expected to last for around a year.

