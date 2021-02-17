'These are essential workers.' Austin Energy says lineworkers facing harassment

"That's the kind of behavior that just cannot happen here," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy workers in the field say they are facing harassment as they work to restore power circuits in the city during the winter storm.

"I know that these are untenable circumstances, but please, I beg of you, do not approach Austin Energy crews if you see them out working," said Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent during a Wednesday press conference.

Sargent said lineworkers say they have been harassed, distracted, threatened and had things thrown at them.

"These are essential workers risking their lives to respond to an emergency, and they are there to help you," Sargent said.

Between controlled outages and an added strain from icy conditions Wednesday, thousands of people have been without power, some for several days.

"I know the anger and the frustration, but we really do need to focus right now on getting through the next several days," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler during the press conference. "When I hear that our electric crews going outside now to work to restore lines are going into some areas and being harassed, having things thrown at them – that's not who we are. That's not who we are as a city, and that's the kind of behavior that just cannot happen here."

As of 1:15 p.m., ERCOT had given Austin Energy permission to restore some customers, a total of 16 circuits across its service area. But the company warned of additional outages if circuits become overloaded if people do not limit use once their power returns.

EMERGENCY OUTAGE UPDATE at 1:15 p.m.:

🔊ERCOT has given Austin Energy permission to restore some customers!

What you need to know:

⚡We've been able to restore 16 circuits across our service area.

⚡We are prioritizing customers who have been without power the longest.

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/CupXx7X2Q8 — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) February 17, 2021