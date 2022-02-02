Austin Energy warns of scams ahead of winter weather

The utility will be suspending disconnections for nonpayment amid the storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid winter weather this week, Austin Energy is urging customers to be aware of scams.

"City of Austin Utilities has suspended disconnections for non-payment for the remainder of the week in preparation for the winter storm," Austin Energy said. "Scammers are using the storm as a scare tactic to get money. Don't fall for it."

Austin Energy says scammers will usually attempt to warn customers that their utilities will be disconnected if they fail to make an immediate payment, usually by using a reloadable prepaid debit card or other non-traceable form of payment. They'll often use valid-looking phone numbers, official-looking letterheads or bills, graphics, uniforms and other forms of fraudulent identification.

The utility provided the following tips:

How to spot a scam

Threat to disconnect — The impostor utility representative aggressively tells the customer his or her account is past due and service will be disconnected — usually within an hour — if a large payment is not made.

— The impostor utility representative aggressively tells the customer his or her account is past due and service will be disconnected — usually within an hour — if a large payment is not made. Request for immediate payment —The scammer instructs the customer to quickly purchase a prepaid debit card, widely available at retail stores.

—The scammer instructs the customer to quickly purchase a prepaid debit card, widely available at retail stores. Request for prepaid debit card info — The scammer asks the customer for the prepaid debit card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds.

How to protect yourself

If you receive a phone call, letter or email threatening to interrupt service, hang up and dial 3-1-1 to report it. Make a note of call details, especially the phone number that appeared on Caller ID and the number the scammer requested that you call back to make payment. Austin Energy works with law enforcement and other partners investigating criminals and assisting in shutting down scams.

If you are uncertain of your account status, visit Online Customer Care or call 512-494-9400.

Call residential customers with immediate cut-off deadlines. (Note: Commercial customers may receive a courtesy call two days prior to scheduled cut off for non-payment.)

Ask for credit card or wire transfer information over the phone.

Demand immediate payment in person with cash, gift card, Bitcoin or any non-traceable form of payment.