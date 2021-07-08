Austin Energy customers eligible for $130 credit in smart thermostat program

The summer utility offer runs through Sept. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — This summer, "smart" Austin Energy customers are eligible for a nice chunk of change.

Austin's utility provider is offering a $130 bill credit for each eligible smart thermostat enrolled in its Power Partner program. Additionally, customers can also get a $25 rebate for buying a new, eligible smart thermostat.

"Being an Austin Energy Power Partner allows the utility to adjust the setting on your smart thermostat by a few degrees during a handful of extremely hot non-holiday weekdays and only between 3-6 p.m," Austin Energy wrote in a press release. "Customers retain control of their comfort level and can opt-out of any event by simply adjusting their thermostat or thermostat app."

The utility provider said participation in the program not only helps out on energy bills but it helps reduce customer's carbon footprint. It can also help lower the cost of electricity in the community, as well as increase reliability for the power grid.

Austin Energy provides the following additional tips to help conserve energy:

Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher. Each degree lower increases your energy use by 6 to 8%.

Raise the thermostat to 85 degrees when you are away for two hours or more.

Point fans in your direction. Fans blowing directly on you can make it feel about 4 degrees cooler. In the summer, fan blades should move counterclockwise to push cool air downward.

Close shades and curtains on windows hit by direct sunlight to prevent heat from getting indoors.

Avoid using the oven or doing laundry during the hottest time of the day.

To learn more about the program, click here.