Austin Energy power outages affecting thousands

Outages were reported throughout Austin on Saturday morning as storms pushed through the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews are working to restore power across parts of Austin, with more than 8,000 people affected by outages as storms pushed through on Saturday morning.

By 9:45 a.m., that number was down to 6,681, with 44 active outages.

Outages were reported in several areas across the Austin area, with nearly 900 affected near U.S. 183 and West Braker Lane, and more than 2,300 affected near West Anderson Lane east of Burnet Road.

Austin Energy said power is expected to be restored to most areas by around 10:45 a.m.

A cold front brought strong storms to Central Texas on Saturday morning, as temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible.

Crews are working to restore power.