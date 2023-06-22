Hundreds of Austin Energy customers without power Thursday morning

Austin Energy said lightning has been affecting response times because it impacts crews' ability to be up in bucket trucks.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired live at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, so information may have changed.

Storms knocked out power to some Austin Energy customers Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and crews are still working to get the lights and air conditioners back on.

The crews have made good progress. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Austin Energy's outage map showed 514 customers were still without power, but 99.9% of customers had power. At one point Wednesday night, more than 10,000 customers were without power.

An Austin Energy spokesperson told KVUE that lightning strikes and high winds blowing tree limbs into power lines were the primary causes of the outages. They also said lightning is affecting response times because it inhibits crews' ability to be up in bucket trucks.

KVUE Daybreak crews spotted Austin Energy crews working to get the power back on, as well as tree trimming companies working to remove branches near power lines.

Photo taken along Barton Hills Drive. To the right, is an apartment complex left in the dark.



A resident tells me the power went out at 8 pm, on Wednesday.



Because it’s warm and humid, he slept with towels underneath him in case he sweat.



He didn't have a good night. pic.twitter.com/bKGHPCCY6V — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) June 22, 2023

Some Oncor customers in Williamson County also lost power overnight, but almost all of them had their power restored as of Thursday morning.

There is no clear timeline on a full restoration of power to all Austin Energy customers.

Pamela Comme on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube