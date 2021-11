Officials are on scene at Webberville Road and Bedford Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — Around 3,600 Austin Energy customers were without power after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Friday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the truck was involved in a collision that struck down multiple power poles in the area of Bedford Street and Webberville Road.

Austin Energy has crews on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

For outage updates, click here.

No further information was immediately available.

Approximately 3,600 customers are without power due to this crash. Check https://t.co/CUzgszkJ2r for updates. https://t.co/COJo5Nb2Gb — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) November 5, 2021