Austin Energy graduates first woman from climbing program

The U.S. Department of Commerce reports that women make up less than 10 percent of jobs in the trading market, and one woman in Austin is looking to turn the tide.

AUSTIN, Texas — It can take a long time to get to the top for those completing Austin Energy's climbing school.

Climbing a 70 ft. "confidence pole" after finishing five weeks of training is a tough task, but it serves as the official start to a four-year apprenticeship before becoming line workers.

For graduate Cherie Cheramie, her climb is a milestone for Austin Energy, as she is the first female line worker to graduate from climbing school.

"You do have to be confident in yourself, to be able to not only keep up with the men but keep up in general with your own progress, you have to trust the progress, you do have to be strong, you do have to take care of yourself," Cheramie said.

Cheramie is a former Marine Corps drummer whose training involved learning rules, regulations and specifications regarding Austin Energy safety.

"It was a test of endurance and strength and confidence, and then listening to the instructors, they had the best advice for climbing and how to make it better," Cheramie said.

Jimmie Johnson is a fellow graduate also celebrating with Cheramie.

"Cherie came in and said, 'I don't want y'all treating me any different, I want y'all to treat me like one of the guys.' She was an awesome coworker to be working with," Johnson said.

It's a long way to the top but one with a view to make history for Austin Energy.

