Austin Energy in contact with downtown buildings in case power reductions are needed

During the February 2021 winter storms, images of a bright downtown amid neighboring blackouts caused a stir.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy says it's in contact with downtown buildings in case power reductions are needed as a winter storm makes its way through Central Texas Thursday.

During the February 2021 winter storms, images of Downtown Austin lit up brightly amid neighboring blackouts caused a stir. At the time, Austin Energy said the downtown network was excluded from load shedding during controlled outages mandated by ERCOT. The reason: that area is part of a critical network of infrastructure that includes buildings such as the Dell Seton Medical Center, warming centers, Austin City Hall and other government buildings.

One day after the downtown images caused controversy on social media, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said he was signing an order to require Austin businesses, stadiums and skyscrapers to turn off outside lighting and any other non-essential lights or functions, in an effort to conserve energy. That order, plus an order from the City of Austin, was signed on Feb. 17, 2021, and was in effect through Feb. 22, 2021.

This week, Central Texans are understandably concerned about power outages after last year's deadly storms. However, meteorologists urge that this week's storms are not expected to be anywhere near the scale of last year's.

Nevertheless, Austin Energy says it is prepared to contact downtown buildings if it needs to. The agency sent KVUE the following statement regarding power downtown:

"Austin Energy works closely with downtown buildings – and other key accounts – at various stages of any potential energy emergency. An advisory email was sent to businesses this morning and we will continue to send messaging, as needed, in this event. Additionally, Austin Energy’s Key Account and Business Account Managers have direct contact with downtown buildings and will make personalized calls to request safe energy reductions should we move into a grid emergency."

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, there has only been one notable power outage in the Austin area, affecting about 2,800 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers in a Cedar Park neighborhood.