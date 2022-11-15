Austin Energy set to vote on base rate increase next month

Higher pass-through rates already took effect this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Energy bills could soon go up even more in Austin.

On Tuesday, the city council held a public hearing on possible base rate increases for Austin Energy customers.

Nothing is set in stone yet but Austin's electric utility commission is recommending that any increase in the basic customer service fee be limited to no more than 20%.

The city council opened its ears to the public, with some saying a rate increase would disproportionally affect poorer Austinites.

On Nov. 1, higher "pass-through" rates took effect for Austin Energy customers.

The city council is expected to vote on base rate changes on Dec. 1. Any new rate changes are expected to take effect in February.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube