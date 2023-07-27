Dozens of Austin EMS and fire stations to get new backup generators

The generators will cost upwards of $20 million, after a measure was approved by the Austin City Council on July 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — After a recent survey found that almost 50 EMS and fire stations lacked a proper source of backup power. This has led to dozens of Austin’s emergency centers being set to receive new generators, according to a report from Community Impact.

The generators will cost upwards of $20 million in a measure that was approved by the city council on July 20. The new generators will be funded through the Austin Building Services Department and money given to the American Rescue Plan Act.

ATCEMS stations infamously lost power during winter storms Uri and Mara, causing the emergency services to deal with a high volume of calls which led to a backlog without backup power available. First responders were also busy working extended shifts without access to hot showers, microwaveable meals or a warm break room.

While the new generators have been approved, it may likely be a number of years before they arrive, as generators are currently in high demand throughout the U.S. from what City documents showed that were obtained by Community Impact.