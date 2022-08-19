Austin EMS Association, City reach tentative agreement on one-year labor contract

The contract raises the starting pay to $22 an hour.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin EMS Association reached a tentative agreement on one a one-year contract on Friday, the City announced.

The $4.2 million wage proposal includes pay raises that range from 4% to 11.2% depending on position and tenure. The City said the new agreement will allow it to hire experienced paramedics directly into the rank of paramedic to address the ongoing staffing shortage.

Here is a look at the wage proposal in the tentative agreement:

Starting pay for EMTs – the entry-level position – will increase by 12.5%, to $22 an hour.

Starting pay for paramedics – which rank higher than EMTs – will increase by 11.2%, to $30.03 an hour.

All current employees will receive a pay increase ranging from 4% to 11.2% depending on position and tenure.

“I am very pleased that the City and EMS Association have come to a tentative agreement. This agreement will allow us to continue to focus on recruitment and retention of our sworn staff through improvement of their quality of life, while helping us enhance the already exceptional care provided by our Austin-Travis County EMS clinicians to the residents and visitors of Austin and Travis County,” said EMS Chief Robert Luckritz.

Deven Desai, chief labor relations officer for the City of Austin, said the agreement addresses the financial pressures EMS medics face.

"This agreement responds directly to the very real financial pressures facing many EMS medics by providing $4.2 million in additional pay over the next year, while also balancing the City’s responsibility to our taxpayers,” Desai said in part.

