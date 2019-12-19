AUSTIN, Texas — The music will go on.

The orchestra program at Dobie Middle School in Northeast Austin is getting a reboot.

It wouldn't have happened without a group that helps the economically disadvantaged in the Austin Independent School District.

Seven times a day, orchestra teacher Dallas Shreve conducts and tries to get his students to play with and in rhythmic harmony.

"It's going great," said Shreve. "They sound great. I have great students. They're hard workers."

In all, Shreve has 150 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade at Dobie Middle School, located on Rundberg Lane.

This year, for the first time, they don't have to share instruments. Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Austin Education Fund, every student will get their own.

The grant also allows private lessons for students.

It's something students, like Alex Castelan, are excited about.

"In seventh grade, I'm the best cellist in seventh grade. In eighth grade, it's someone else," Castelan said.

That means the seventh grader could be the best cellist in eighth grade as well.

Castelan wants to be a pro when he grows up.

"That's what I'm thinking. I really like cello a lot. It's amazing," he said.

It may be hard to believe, but Shreve said Dobie's orchestra program didn't exist five years ago.

"This program has failed numerous times. They tried to reboot the program a few times, it failed and they just put it on the back burner," Shreve said.

But Shreve has only grown this program.

"The alternate goal is to get more minorities in orchestra because right now it's not the case," he said.

The program gives students like Marley Archie an opportunity to learn to play the violin she otherwise wouldn't have.

"That's about right," the eighth grader said.

Teachers apply for the Austin Education Fund twice a year. Since 2013, the nonprofit has given out nearly $700,000.

