AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating after a duplex fire overnight displaced nine people.

The fire took place in southeast Austin on Iroquois Lane near Burleson Road.

Crews told KVUE the flames were already through the roof when they arrived and that the fire did not spread to surrounding homes.

The AFD shared photos of the fire on Twitter.

According to the fire department, the duplex did not have working smoke detectors.

No one was hurt in the fire, crews said.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Iran fires back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

A history of Iran's relations with the U.S.

Top-selling remedies for cedar allergy relief, according to two pharmacies