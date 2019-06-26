AUSTIN, Texas — In Allstate's 2019 "America's Best Drivers Report" – which lists 200 of the largest cities across the country with the safest drivers – Austin ranks low.

The Allstate report aims to start a national dialogue around the critical issue of roadway safety, celebrating the top-ranked cities’ drivers as an example for other communities. The report comes days before July 4, which is the deadliest day on U.S. roads, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Austin ranked 160 out of the 200 largest cities in the country, with the average driver experiencing a traffic collision every 7.6 years, according to Allstate claims data.

RELATED:

TxDOT Launches 'Be Safe. Drive Smart.' summer campaign

Austin police said they can issue tickets to bad drivers based on dashcam videos – but it's difficult

For the second year in a row, Brownsville, Texas, ranked No. 1 as the safest city to drive in.

The average Brownsville driver will experience a collision once almost every 15 years. That is compared to the average driver in America, who will get into a collision once every 10.57 years.

Other Texas cities that ranked in the top 15 included Laredo, which ranked No. 5, and McAllen, which ranked No. 9.

“The goal of the 'America’s Best Drivers Report' is to make our roads safer and ultimately save lives,” said Ken Rosen, Allstate’s chief claims officer.

WATCH: The dangers of distracted driving

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

WATCH: Men try to get last pour of liquor on river as police dump it out

Hundreds of Brushy Creek fish killed after over 100,000 gallons of sewage leaks from wastewater plant

Texas father wanted to 'do something nice' when he wrapped Sherin Mathews' body in trashbag