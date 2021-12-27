Austin Disaster Relief Network sends emergency supplies to people affected by Kentucky tornado

The VERIFY team found that the tornado that hit Mayfield, Kentucky, was spawned from a storm system that caused more than 62 tornadoes.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) sent a shipment of emergency supplies on Monday to residents impacted by by the Heartland tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The VERIFY team found that the tornado that hit Mayfield was spawned from a storm system that caused more than 62 tornadoes, according to surveys by the National Weather Service (NWS). It was both the longest and strongest tornado of the outbreak, but its path is only listed at 165 miles long, far shorter than the more than 220 miles the NWS believed the path could be.

The Kentucky tornado’s path was the longest recorded by the NWS since 1975, around the time tornado surveying methods improved.

A shipping truck of supplies, which was provided by Tito's, was loaded with survivor care kits by ADRN volunteers and staff on Monday. These supplies will travel to a church partner in Mayfield, where they will be distributed to those in need following the devastating storms.

ADRN said it will continue to collect donations from the Austin community until Jan. 3.

For more information on how to help by giving funds or donating supplies, visit the ADRN website here.