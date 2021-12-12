Austin Disaster Relief Network looking for donations to help tornado victims

The nonprofit is looking for essential items for care kits and donations for the disaster relief fund it created.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is asking Austin-area residents to donate supplies and funds to help victims of the deadly tornadoes that hit several states.

The organization said it is collecting essential items for care kits and monetary donations to send to the impacted areas over the coming weeks.

Care kits include blankets, towels and personal hygiene items. ADRN asks that those donating items include a note of encouragement for survivors as well. Kits can be customized for men, women, children or entire families.

Residents can drop off donations at ADRN Headquarters or the Hope Family Thrift Store in Austin. For a full list of items included in the kits, click here.

ADRN is also asking for donations of propane heaters as temperatures start to drop in the affected states.

“Getting the basic necessities into survivors’ hands makes a huge difference,” said ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci. “It’s the first step towards hope and recovery for people who’ve just been through probably the worst trauma of their lives. We want to get these essentials to our midwestern neighbors as soon as possible and let them know they’re not alone in this crisis.”

The Heartland Tornadoes Disaster Relief Fund has also been set up to gather resources for individuals and families impacted by the severe weather. Funds will support emergency needs like temporary housing, emergency supplies, food and other essentials, according to a release from ADRN. Funds will also be used for rebuilding and restoring homes.

Fore more information, visit the Austin Disaster Relief Network website.