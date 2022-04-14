Could an underground tunnel by The Boring Company come to Austin?

City development officials met with officials in Las Vegas to better understand underground transportation tunnels like the ones in Sin City.

The purpose, according to a spokesperson for the DSD, was to "understand best practices for permitting subgrade (underground) mobility infrastructure."

DSD representatives also discussed the challenges faced by their Nevada counterparts with underground transportation tunnel projects. According to The Boring Company website, Las Vegas has three tunnel projects with only one of them at the LVCC already complete.

The projects in Las Vegas are similar to project types proposed in Austin, such as the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport expansion and development program, the DSD spokesperson said. To be more specific, expansion plans at the Austin airport call for an underground tunnel to connect Barbara Jordan Terminal to a new terminal.

Austin development staffers met with Elon Musk’s @boringcompany and @ClarkCountyNV officials this week to discuss permitting underground mobility infrastructure & related challenges, city spox confirms. (1/2) @KVUE — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) April 15, 2022

Management staff in charge of permitting such systems in Austin had the chance to see The Boring Company's construction site and visit with permitting officials in Nevada.

While a project has not been submitted for review, DSD staff have reportedly met with The Boring Company to discuss City regulations.

The Boring Company, owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is essentially a tunnel construction business that "creates safe, fast-to-dig, and low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels," according to the company website. Its mission is to "solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities."

Neighboring San Antonio transportation officials recently agreed to negotiate a project plan with Musk's company to connect the city's downtown area with the airport. While details on the project in the Alamo City remain up in the air, leaders are exploring the possibility.

Besides the projects in Las Vegas, the company has a test tunnel in Hawthorne, California.

