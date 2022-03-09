Austin dad pedaling for a cure for Type 1 diabetes

An Austin father is training for the upcoming JDRF Destination Ride for the Cure in New York State, all in hopes to find a cure for other diabetics nationwide.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin father is training for the upcoming JDRF Destination Ride for the Cure in New York.

JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes is a charitable bike ride that has raised over $60 million for Type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. The Ride gives cyclists of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to support one another and transform the lives of people with T1D, until there are cures.

This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the in-person rides are taking place. There are six planned nationwide.

Werner is in his final stages of training in Austin before traveling to New York for the Sept. 8 through 11 Destination Ride in Saratoga Springs.

The local father is an avid cyclist and is participating to help JDRF find a cure in his daughter’s lifetime. His daughter, Ava, is now 18 and has been living with T1D since she was diagnosed at four years old.

"She has a pump, which actually gives her insulin on a regular basis, all day long, every single day. And then you have to do a lot of monitoring of, like, blood sugar levels because if they get out of range, it can be dangerous. So you have to be careful, but she lives a very full life," said Werner.

Werner said he's taking part in the JDRF Ride because he's up for a physical and mental challenge that he knows will be the experience of a lifetime. Also, the money he raises will transform the lives of millions of people living with T1D.

"The goal is to be even more locally connected as well, with both a chapter for JDRF but also with the cycling community. I just want the ride to get bigger and bigger because the more people that will participate, not only will their money go to JDRF, but also, people will be engaged in the awareness and community around Type 1 and research and everything else, which I think is really important," said Werner.

Type 1 diabetes is a serious autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people and cannot be prevented or cured, yet. People with T1D stop producing insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Managing the disease is a constant struggle that involves monitoring your blood-sugar level, administering insulin and carefully balancing these insulin doses with eating and activity. Even with a strict regimen, people with T1D may still experience dangerously high or low blood-glucose levels that can, in extreme cases, be life threatening.

JDRF is leading the fight against T1D by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies, and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D.

On the local level, the Liberty Hill Lions Club is hosting a Rip Roar'n Ride benefiting JDRF on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Liberty Hill Middle School.

To support the Southern Texas Chapter, which has raised close to $70,000 so far, donations can be made here.