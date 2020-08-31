2 cyclists killed in separate Austin crashes within minutes of each other

Both crashes occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, one on Ben White Boulevard and the other on Lake Creek Parkway.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two cyclists were killed in separate crashes in Austin last week, on the same day, within minutes of each other.

The first accident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 26, at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Lake Creek Parkway and the U.S. 183 frontage road. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that 32-year-old Travis Larsen was riding a bicycle eastbound on Lake Creek Parkway when he ran the light and collided with a Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound on the 183 frontage road.

Police said the driver of the Corolla performed CPR on Larsen but was unsuccessful. Larsen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two minutes later, at 10:28 p.m. on Aug. 26, another fatal crash involving a cyclist happened in the 5500 block of East Ben White Boulevard on the eastbound service road. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 31-year-old Elias Jurado was riding a bicycle eastbound in the center lane of traffic on the eastbound service road. Police said due to poor lighting and a lack of taillights and rear reflectors on the bicycle, a Nissan Rogue rear-ended it.

Jurado was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Rogue remained on scene and cooperated, and no charges are expected at this time.

The investigations into both of these crashes are ongoing. If you have any information regarding either, call APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424 or submit tips on APD's app, Austin PD.

These are Austin's 56th and 57th fatal crashes of 2020. There have been 63 fatalities so far this year.