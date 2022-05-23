Cycling community to hold memorial ride for cycling star killed while visiting Austin

Moriah Wilson was found dead in an East Austin home.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin cycling community is coming together to honor Moriah Wilson, a cycling star who was found dead in East Austin earlier in May.

According to KVUE's Tony Plohetski, the cycling community is organizing a memorial on Sunday, May 29, at Republic Square Park from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The memorial will be followed by a ride to Deep Eddy Pool, which is the last place she visited before she was killed.

The aim of the gathering is to honor the life of the promising star.

"This will be a gathering to acknowledge the tragedy of the loss and condemn the violence that led to this loss," the organizers said. "Meet at Republic Square for a memorial followed by a short ride to the last place Moriah visited, Deep Eddy."

Local cyclist Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been charged with murder in Wilson's death. Police uncovered information that Wilson previously had a relationship with a man with whom Armstrong was involved, authorities say.

According to an affidavit in the case, Wilson and Armstrong's boyfriend went swimming at Deep Eddy Pool the day she was killed. They then went to eat and he dropped her off at a house on Maple Avenue where she was staying.

Armstrong is still on the run. Federal agents believe it's possible she could be driving her black Jeep Cherokee with license plate LDZ5608. You are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 800-336-0102 if you see it.