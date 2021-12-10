Two Austin culinary students earn scholarships for thousands of dollars

"All of these things have allowed me to grow better as a chef."

AUSTIN, Texas — Getting through school can be tough, and often the finances can make that more stressful. But two Austin Community College culinary students recently got some help with that.

The skills learned in culinary school, can change your life.

"I have wanted to be in culinary for a long time," said Sarah Turner.

She has learned things pretty quickly inside her ACC classroom.

It's courses like her nutrition class that help prepare her and her classmates to be professional chefs.

Turner and Phil Varney are in the same nutrition class, and both received a life-changing opportunity.

"Being in the school program itself has allowed me to get this scholarship. All of these things have allowed me to grow better as a chef," said Turner.

Turner received $20,000 and Varney was awarded $10,000 from US Foods. Since 2017, the scholarship program has awarded more than $1 million to 51 students. This year, 18 students were chosen.

"It's huge, especially at ACC. The whole course, the tuition is maybe $6,000 to $7,000 so that almost covers it," said Varney.

This will allow Varney to live more comfortably.

"I'm working between part-times and full-time four days a week in the industry, so being able to take a little pressure off myself to be able to take care of those expenses, that has been really, really helpful," he added.

As for Turner, she can now have an experience she's only dreamed of.

"Now I'm able to do the things I wrote about, like I'm able to study abroad, go to Europe and France, and study about all these things I want to do," she said.

Two of only 18 chosen nationwide, the scholarships are changing both of their lives and teaching them more than just how to cook.