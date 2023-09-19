Arson investigation underway after structure fire in North Austin, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas — A person was arrested on Tuesday after a fire near North Austin, according to officials.
The Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire at a structure along the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Delmar Avenue.
Details are limited at this time, but officials with AFD confirmed to KVUE that Austin police arrested a person after the fire was extinguished.
AFD said they were told by witnesses a person set the fire intentionally.
This is a developing story. We'll update this post if or when we get additional information.