Arson investigation underway after structure fire in North Austin, officials say

Officials ​said they were told by witnesses a person set fire to the hotel room.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person was arrested on Tuesday after a fire near North Austin, according to officials.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire at a structure along the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Delmar Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, but officials with AFD confirmed to KVUE that Austin police arrested a person after the fire was extinguished.

AFD said they were told by witnesses a person set the fire intentionally.

This is a developing story. We'll update this post if or when we get additional information.