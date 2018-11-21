AUSTIN — For the second time in less than a week, Austin-area first responders rescued a person who fell off the cliffs near the Pennybacker Bridge.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported a woman fell approximately 20 feet. Crews had to rappel down the cliff to access the patient. Medics also requested the assistance of STAR Flight and an Austin police boat.

ATCEMS said the woman, estimated to be in her 20s, was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor injuries.

RELATED: A woman's phone GPS may have helped save her life after falling off a cliff near Pennybacker Bridge

Another woman was rescued after she fell nearly 90 feet on Nov. 16. She was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive. She was found calling for help after her brother-in-law tracked her cell phone and found it on the edge of a cliff Friday morning at the popular Loop 360 overlook.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV