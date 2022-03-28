Police looking for driver accused of taking off after crash that killed pedestrian

The Austin Police Department believes the person was driving a red sedan sports car.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in South Austin before taking off in mid-March.

According to a press release from the APD, the crash happened at around 12:26 a.m. on March 14. Officers were called to the 5600 block of West Gate Blvd. for a crash between a pedestrian and a car. That's near Stassney Lane.

Medics took the man who was hit, identified as Terry Ziegler Jr., to a hospital. Several days later, on March 22, the 46-year-old died.

Police are now looking for the driver who hit the man before driving away. The vehicle involved is described as a red sedan sports car.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.

