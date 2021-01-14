Woman dies after head-on crash in North Austin

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking into a deadly crash that happened late Wednesday night.

It happened on Howard Lane near MoPac Expressway in North Austin around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 13.

According to Austin police, a car headed westbound crossed over into the eastbound lane, hitting another car head-on.

The driver that was hit died, and the other driver is in the hospital.

APD doesn't believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.