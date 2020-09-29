Teen injured after car crashes into Austin home

The teen suffered minor injuries, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver who crashed into a home before running away. A teen who was in the home was injured due to the crash.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning on Bethune Avenue near Saint Johns and U.S. Highway 183.

Police believe the driver lost control on the highway and went through a fence.

The driver is not in custody at this time, but police added they know the owner of the car.

The Austin Police Association shared photos of the crash on Twitter.

9/29/20 01:43

1000 E Anderson



Single vehicle crash. Car driving on Anderson left roadway & drove through occupied home on Bethune. Driver fled the scene on foot.



#202730086 District 4 @GregCasar @MayorAdler @GregAbbott_TX @LTGovTX #APACrimeNet #ATXCouncil #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/cr9TTgILU3 — Austin Police Association PIO 🚔 #APACrimeNet (@APACrimeNet) September 29, 2020