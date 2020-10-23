Bicyclist killed in overnight Austin crash

Police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday near VFW Road and the Interstate 35 service road in northeast Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a bicyclist in the late evening hours of Oct. 22.

According to the APD, the driver of the vehicle hit the bicyclist, left the vehicle on the side of the road and ran away on foot. The bicyclist died at the scene, according to officials.

Police have not released any details regarding the driver of the vehicle nor the victim of the crash.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality VFW Rd/N I35 Svrd NB: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement, vehicle vs bicycle collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures for investigation. #MoveOverSlowDown for public safety on scene. EMS has cleared. No further info available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 23, 2020