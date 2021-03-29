x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, March 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 78,828 cases have been reported and at least 812 people have died. At least 77,024 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,044 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,414 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 36,920 cases have been reported in the county and at least 445 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6:15 a.m. – Starting today, all Texans over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: All adults in Texas are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Here's what to know

