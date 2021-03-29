Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 78,828 cases have been reported and at least 812 people have died. At least 77,024 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 17,044 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,414 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 36,920 cases have been reported in the county and at least 445 people have died.
Updates:
6:15 a.m. – Starting today, all Texans over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
