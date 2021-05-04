x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, April 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 79,493 cases have been reported and at least 819 people have died. At least 77,642 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,187 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,551 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,226 cases have been reported in the county and at least 450 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 2, 2021

Updates:

