Austin couple looking for information on accident that left man with paralysis

When the vehicle came to a stop, Andrews' motorcycle was wedged between the car and the barrier, and the car was on top of Andrews.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin couple is looking for any information regarding a crash that left a man with paralysis.

On Dec. 26 around 4 p.m., Paul Andrews was riding his motorcycle on Highway 130 in eastern Travis County when he was involved in an accident that resulted in multiple serious injuries, including paralysis below his waist.

Andrews says he doesn't remember much of the crash.

"I've been told things here and there," Andrews said, "but my best memories didn't come to me until maybe Wednesday."

Andrews was driving in the northbound lane behind two cars and a white truck carrying a white sectional sofa. Part of the sofa fell out of the bed of the truck.

"The two cars in front of me swerved," Andrews said. "One of the cars ran into the barrier on the road."

The car directly in front of Andrews braked, tried to avoid the couch, hit the side of the barrier and lost control of the vehicle, spinning into the highway and striking Andrews. When the vehicle came to a stop, Andrews' motorcycle was wedged between the car and the barrier, and the car was on top of Andrews.

Good Samaritans came to Andrews' aid, lifting the car off of him. Andrews' wife, Jackie Purdy-Andrews, said she wants to find all who helped.

"We’d love to extend our thanks to them in person," Purdy-Andrews said.

"I can't thank them enough for saving my life," Andrews added.

Witnesses helping Andrews said the driver of the truck carrying the couch pulled over, got out of the truck and walked toward the other vehicles but then ran back to his truck and drove away after seeing Andrews was severely injured.

"All we know is that it was a white truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra," Purdy-Andrews said. "And that the driver is a man."

Andrews called finding the truck driver "the missing puzzle piece" for him and the drivers of the cars also involved in the crash.

Andrews suffered two collapsed lungs and was on a ventilator for two days; a fractured clavicle; 10 fractured ribs along his sternum; two fractures in his pelvis; a shattered/fractured T12 vertebrae that required a spinal fusion surgery; and he is currently paralyzed below the waist. While initial MRIs did not show any obvious damage to his spinal cord, it was compressed from the trauma to his back. It is possible Andrews may regain sensation and movement in the future, but there is no guarantee that will happen, according to Andrews' doctors at Dell Seton.

Purdy-Andrews said no one caught the license plate number on the truck before it left the scene. State troopers are investigating, and she said they are hoping a toll tag photo may have captured the license plate number instead.

The family is asking anyone with information, dash camera footage, or cell phone videos to get in contact with them or the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Andrews and Purdy-Andrews said there is a long road ahead, including rehab, making their home wheelchair accessible, and getting adaptive driving equipment such as a wheelchair lift.

"The recovery is going to be months or years long, and there’s hope but no guarantee that I’ll be back to normal," Andrews said. "So, you know, I could be like this for the rest of my life.”

For the family's GoFundMe, click here.