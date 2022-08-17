Austin councilmembers could amend budget to include $20 minimum wage

The current proposed budget includes a minimum wage increase from $15 to $18.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members are now pushing to increase the City of Austin minimum wage to $20 per hour.

A budget amendment form for the 2022-23 fiscal year sponsored by District 2 Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes proposes raising the City's minimum wage to $20 in the fiscal year 2023. That would apply to all City employees in addition to any workers employed through contracts with the City. It excludes employees in the summer youth program.

The amendment form states that the city manager "shall provide a competitive labor contract to all sworn staff," meaning City staff such as police officers and firefighters.

The amendment comes after councilmembers in June approved a resolution calling for the minimum wage to be raised to $22.The resolution, sponsored by Fuentes, stated that if the $22 minimum was unfeasible, then whatever increase the budget would allow should be implemented.

The current City of Austin budget draft raises the minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour, marking a 20% increase. The proposed budget also includes a one-time $1,500 retention stipend for all civilian and sworn City employees. However, Fuentes indicated it's not enough.

"While that is a record increase, it’s simply not enough to meet the crisis that we are in. If we want the City to provide reliable services, we need to raise the living wage to at least $20 an hour," Fuentes said in a media release.

According to the amendment form proposing the $22 minimum, funds for the raises would be between $5.5 million to $10.7 million from the General Fund and $2.8 million to $3.8 million from the Enterprise Funds. That would be an ongoing expense.

The city manager, per the amendment, would also be directed to develop a plan each year to reach a minimum wage of $22, the amount from the June resolution. After the $22 minimum is reached, the average of the annual increases in the Consumer Price Index in Texas will be used to increase the rate each year.

Councilmember Fuentes was joined by other councilmembers along with Austin AFSCME and other local organizations on Aug. 17 for a rally in support of the wage increase.

What a perfect way to start the day! It's time to deliver the largest wage increase in the City's history. Let's meet the moment and get a $20/hr living wage passed! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/fGPe0I92eI — Vanessa Fuentes 💃🏽 (@VanessaForATX) August 17, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube