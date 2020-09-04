AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday voted to appeal a recent court decision regarding the Land Development Code requiring the City to follow state law on notifying citizens and recognizing their protest rights.

However, not all council members are happy about it. Some believe it will be a time-consuming and costly effort.

In a joint press release issued Thursday, council members Alison Alter, Ann Kitchen, Leslie Pool and Kathie Tovo called it an "ill-timed expenditure of resources amid our current [COVID-19] crisis."

"We are disappointed by their decision to appeal the ruling and believe this should not be our focus right now," the release states. "We also proposed that the Council ask the court to postpone the deadline for filing an appeal. This attempt to defer the decision until the COVID-19 crisis is under control in our community was also rejected by the council majority."

The council members say it will take several months before the Austin community is able to focus again on the Land Development Code's revisions. As such, they have urged the council to respond together.

"We have long advocated for finding common ground," the release states. "Especially now, we firmly believe that the true measure of this effort is how well we build consensus, foster mutual respect, and listen to the community. That is how the city will be successful in achieving our adopted goals."

BACKGROUND: